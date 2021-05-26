Gujarat: 1.12 lakh in 18-44 age group vaccinated in single day

People queue up to receive the dose of Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination center. (PTI Photo)

Vaccination seems to have picked up across the state even as Covid-19 cases continue to decline. While 3,085 new cases and 36 fatalities were recorded Wednesday, 2.19 lakh vaccine doses were administered in Gujarat, up from the 1.50 lakh doses a day a month ago.

As many as 1.12 lakh doses were administered to beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group across 10 districts.

Bulk of the infections, meanwhile, were reported from Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Jamanagar and Kutch in the last seven days. On Wednesday, Kutch reported 83 new cases and one death. Surat, however, has nearly halved its daily cases. From reporting more than 800 cases on May 15, the district Wednesday reported fewer than 400 cases.

As many as 594 Covid patients were also reported to be on ventilators across the state.