Guj HC considers govt’s undertaking, disposes of plea opposing eviction of slum dwellers opposite Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram

The Gujarat High Court Thursday disposed of a petition moved by 55 slum dwellers residing opposite the Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad opposing their eviction owing to the Gandhi Ashram Precinct Development Project. The court disposed of the plea following the state’s assurance that whatever action will be taken, will be in accordance with law by following due procedures.

On December 21, city deputy collector (west) J B Desai, on behalf of the state government and the sub-divisional magistrate of Ahmedabad, had filed an affidavit-in-reply. Relying on the affidavit-in-reply, Justice Nirzar Desai held that the petitioners’ apprehension of being evicted “is based on an oral order and there’s nothing in writing to point out that the respondents are taking any action against the petitioners immediately”.

On November 23, 2021, officials of the AMC and Ahmedabad district collectorate had gone to the dwelling site, situated opposite Sabarmati Ashram, to raze the dwellings but had to postpone the work due to protests by the dwellers.

After the dwellers moved Gujarat High Court seeking the court’s intervention, the authorities maintained status quo.

Desai’s affidavit before the Gujarat High Court, however, claims that the visit to the site by officials of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and Ahmedabad district collector was only for the “purpose of survey, verification and surveillance and not demolition of the encroachment”, while terming the petitioners’ apprehension of being evicted as “being based on assumption” and the petition “being premature”.

Submitting that the petitioners’ apprehension that they will be removed without any due process of law is “misfounded” and that the majority of the petitioners do not have a legal right vested with them as the majority of the petitioners’ encroachments were removed earlier, the authorities, however, gave their undertaking to take necessary action in accordance with provisions of the Gujarat Town Planning and Urban Development Act, 1976 and Rules.

The affidavit by the state authorities submits that the petitioners have admittedly “encroached upon a public road under the Town Planning Scheme and necessary action will be taken by appropriate authorities under the provision of the Gujarat Town Planning and Urban Development Act, 1976, in accordance with law”.

It has also been pointed out that a litigation of 2003, through an order in 2005, the AMC was directed to remove encroachments in accordance with law and pursuant to the direction, a total of 31 encroachers were removed from this very parcel of land, of which eight petitioners have “once again encroached and occupied the subject land”.

Additionally, the state submitted that it has undertaken “a mega project referred to as the Gandhi Ashram Restoration and Augmentation Project”, which seeks to “undo the fragmentation of Ashram activities and land by expanding the campus from 5 acres to 55 acres, to include all 48 original buildings of Ashram. It aims to recreate the Ashram’s origins tranquil environment while augmenting its facilities for visitors to be able to better understand Mahatma Gandhi;s life at the AShram and his philosophy. The present memorial area consists of only 3 of the 63 original heritage structures. The others remain inaccessible to the visitors. The project will reclaim these buildings for memorial purposes, restore them and make them accessible to all visitors, thus presenting a complete experience rather than a sliver of it.”

The authorities have also submitted before the court that the petitioners have made representations before the authorities requesting that they be granted the benefits under the Regulation for the Rehabilitation and Redevelopment of the Slum, 2010, and that the authorities will consider such representations in accordance with law.