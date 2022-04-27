scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Must Read

Gujarat: 4 of family killed, 2 injured after motorcycle hits bulldozer in Dahod

The accident took place on Tuesday evening when the six-member family was returning from Jhalod town to Sukhsar after work, they said.

By: PTI | Dahod |
April 27, 2022 12:01:56 pm
The man and his two sons -- aged 4 and 12 -- died on the spot, while his wife succumbed to injuries later in a hospital, he said.

A labourer, his wife and their two minor sons were killed, while their two other children suffered injuries after their motorcycle hit a bulldozer which suddenly came in their way in Gujarat’s Dahod district, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place on Tuesday evening when the six-member family was returning from Jhalod town to Sukhsar after work, they said.

The front loader of the bulldozer engaged at a construction site suddenly fell and came in their way on a state highway in Ghani Khunt village of Fatepura taluka, an official from Sukhsar police station said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The man and his two sons — aged 4 and 12 — died on the spot, while his wife succumbed to injuries later in a hospital, he said.

Best of Express Premium

Three years, 42 camps: Chhattisgarh tak...Premium
Three years, 42 camps: Chhattisgarh tak...
Ex-Governor Satya Pal Malik’s bri...Premium
Ex-Governor Satya Pal Malik’s bri...
On inflation, RBI has been behind the c...Premium
On inflation, RBI has been behind the c...
What the bulldozing of a food cart in J...Premium
What the bulldozing of a food cart in J...
More Premium Stories

The couple’s two daughters — 8 and 10 years old — also suffered injuries. The elder girl was grievously hurt, while the younger one received minor injuries. Both of them were undergoing treatment in a hospital, the official said.

More from Ahmedabad

The bulldozer’s driver fled after the accident, he added.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 27: Latest News

Advertisement