Guilty in Surat fire tragedy will not be spared: DGP

Warning of strict action against the accused in the fire incident at Takshashila Arcade, a commercial complex in Surat, that killed 22 students in May, Director General of Police Shivanand Jha on Monday said the guilty will not be spared.

The DGP held a meeting with Surat Police Commissioner Satish Sharma and took note of the developments in recent incidents of crime and reviewed the steps taken in the case of custodial death of a youth in Khatodara. Later in the afternoon, he met Surat Range Inspector General of Police Rajkumar Pandian and other police officers.

“I had talks with Surat police commissioner and gave him instructions to take strict action against those who are arrested on the basis of evidence,” DGP Jha said.

About the death of suspected thief Omprakash Pandey in police custody, Shivanand Jha said, “The Khatodara incident is unfortunate. The policemen who are involved will be arrested.”

Omprakash Pandey, his brother Ramgopal Pandey and his friend Jayprakash Pandey of Khatodara area in Surat were caught by Khatodara police on May 30 and were kept in detention suspecting their involvement in a theft case.

On June 1, Omprakash died due to brain haemorrhage, following which his brother lodged a complaint accusing seven policemen, including Khatodara police inspector MB Khileri, of murdering him.

“I have also discussed about the crimes against minor girls in Surat city and actions to be taken. We have also started implementing Prevention of Money Laundering Act against bootleggers,” the DGP said. “Their properties will be attached. We have instructed Range Police and Surat police to take action as per PMLA on the active bootleggers.”

Youth felicitated

Gujarat Governor OP Kohli on Monday felicitated Ketan Chodvadiya, a youth from Surat city who risked his life to save students from the tragic fire that killed 22 students on May 24. Chodvadiya was honoured at an event in Gandhinagar.