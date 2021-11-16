Guard against attempts to coax in poll year: Gujarat CM to BJP workers

CHIEF MINISTER Bhupendra Patel Monday urged BJP workers to not be distracted by minor issues in an election year and be on the guard against any attempts by “outsiders” to influence them.

Warning them against external forces that would be waiting to exploit any minor disgruntlement among BJP workers in an election year, Patel said, “This year, a lot of people will be crouching (to pounce on any opportunity). If you get entangled in disputes over minor issues, someone will put his hands around your shoulders and tell you that he had been warning you since the beginning that these people (the BJP) would not respect you… we all have to become smarter now. We can’t allow anyone to infiltrate.”

The chief minister was addressing a new year gathering of BJP workers and supporters at Una in Gir Somnath. The Assembly elections in the state are due in December next year.

Patel, who replaced Vijay Rupani as the chief minister in September, said he was aware of the issues bothering BJP workers since he himself was one of them. He assured them to take care of such issues.

“When Bhupendra Patel’s name was announced, everyone was surprised. I was also surprised… Do you know why workers are happy? It is because they feel that anyone’s turn can come at any time… if he is doing good work,” Patel said adding the party won elections to the panchayats and urban local bodies due to people’s hard work.

Patel also said his government will pay special attention to the development of rural areas and will bridge the infrastructure gaps between cities and villages. He also said the government will promote prakrutik kheti (organic farming) so that the adverse effect of inorganic chemicals in agriculture can be avoided.