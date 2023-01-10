scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

Man arrested for snatching cell phone in Sohana

“He had snatched the cell phone from a woman in Sohana few days ago,” the officer said.

According to the police, Gurpreet, a resident of Kandala village, was nabbed on the basis of a tip-off.
Sohana police on Tuesday arrested a man who they claimed had snatched the cell phone of a woman a few days ago.

Investigators said that the suspect — identified as one Gurpreet Singh alias Raju — may have previously been involved in other cases of snatching as well and an investigation regarding the same was ongoing.

According to the police, Gurpreet, a resident of Kandala village, was nabbed on the basis of a tip-off.

Police have registered a case against Gurpreet under section 379-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sohana police station.

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 23:23 IST
