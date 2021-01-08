Gujarat: ATS arrests 2 ‘hired by businesswoman to fire at herself and frame rival’

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested two persons from Devbhoomi Dwarka on Thursday for allegedly firing at a 28-year-old woman, Nisha Gondaliya, in November 2019, with the officials claiming that the victim had allegedly hired the accused to frame her business rival and builder Jayesh Patel from Jamnagar.

According to ATS officials, the accused — Ayyub Harzada (36) and Mukesh Sindhi Sharma (39) — both residents of Jamnagar, were arrested in a joint operation by the ATS and Special Operations Group (SOG) of Devbhoomi Dwarka police.

Police said Ayyub and Mukesh had fired two rounds at Nisha outside a hotel near Aradhana Dham Temple, 10 kilometres from Khambaliya of Devbhoomi Dwarka on November 29, 2019. Nisha was in her black Verna car when two unidentified assailants fired at her and one bullet hit the car’s bonnet, while the other was fired in the air. Nisha was unhurt, they said.

Nisha is the kin of Surat bitcoin scam accused, Sailesh Bhatt, and one of the witnesses in advocate Kirit Joshi murder case in Jamnagar in which the main accused is Jayesh Patel who has fled the country, as per police sources.

Advocate Joshi was murdered in April 2018 by two hired gunmen in Jamnagar allegedly by Patel, who is also facing over 42 criminal charges of murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, extortion, land-grabbing, fraud, forgery and other cases.

“On November 29, 2019, Nisha lodged a complaint with the Khambaliya police station that two unknown men had fired at her to kill her because she is a witness in the murder case of advocate Kirit Joshi. She further alleged that Jayesh Patel and his associate Yashpalsinh Jadeja had ordered the hit to deter her from disposing in the court,” said an ATS official.

“Recently, we received a tip that two persons who had fired at her were hiding in Devbhoomi Dwarka… We held them in a joint operation. They revealed that among the two, Ayyub works as a driver for another builder Jitendra Goriya, who is a business rival of Jayesh Patel. Ayyub has revealed that it was Nisha who put pressure on Goriya to ask Ayyub and Mukesh Sharma to fire at her so that a case can be made against Jayesh Patel and Yashpalsinh Jadeja who are also her rivals. Ayyub and Mukesh have been arrested and further investigation is going on,” said an ATS official.