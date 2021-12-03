GU to offer joint degree courses, research with University of Ladakh

The Gujarat University’s Indian Institute of Sustainability (IIS) and University of Ladakh (UoL) Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to offer joint degree courses and joint research with transfer of credits.

A Ladakh cultural centre being set up on Gujarat University, Ahmedabad campus by UoL as a part of the MoU will be inaugurated on December 25.

To initiate with, courses including MBA and integrated MBA in tourism management and sustainability, agribusiness management and sustainability along with executive courses related to spirituality and mental peace, skill development courses including solar power technology will be offered under the MoU at both these universities.

“The MoU focusses on technical collaboration between two institutions to strengthen knowledge-sharing and policy development in Ladakh. The objective is to encourage and promote co-operation in the field of agriculture, sustainability, start-ups and innovation. For instance, research on adaptability of animals and plants in extreme conditions of Ladakh can be undertaken to understand and replicate the resistance values elsewhere,” said Vice Chancellor and chairperson Indian Institute of Sustainability Himanshu Pandya.

This MoU will focus on a common centre of Indian Institute of Sustainability at Ladakh, which will be developed together by IIS and UoL together and focus on joint programmes, joint projects and centres related to sustainability issues such as water, environment, agripreneurship and incubation.

“With a new university, the University of Ladakh will benefit the most from the joint degree and research programmes. We will try to bring fee and course structure on an equal platform to facilitate transfer of credits for joint courses,” said Vice-Chancellor University of Ladakh Prof SK Mehta.

On this occasion both universities also agreed to promote the culture of each other where in UoL will develop a cultural centre at IIS. Prof Himanshu Pandya also invited UoL to organize Ladakh festival at GU campus.

Director of IIS, Sudhanshu Jangir also added that with exposure to students and faculty of University in Ladakh and vice versa, opportunities in agripreneurship like groundnut from Gujarat and apricot from Ladakh can be explored and tapped.