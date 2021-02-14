GTU gets nod to hold RT-PCR tests, to soon do test for cancer: VC

After clearance from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the Gujarat Technological University (GTU) is all set to conduct reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test for the diagnosis of Covid-19.

The varsity’s laboratory would soon be able to conduct tests for HIV, Hepatitis B and C, dengue, swine flu and cancer as well.

Vice-Chancellor of the GTU, Professor Navin Sheth, said that the university’s bio safety laboratory set up as a part of Atal Incubation Centre was granted approval to conduct the testing of Covid-19 this week. The university had applied for approval in January.

“The laboratory will conduct RT-PCR tests free of cost for government establishments, while for private set ups, rates fixed by the government would be charged,” said Dr Vaibhav Bhatt, chief executive officer of the university’s Atal incubation Centre (AIC).

The lab is also considered a step closer to cancer testing, which the university authorities claim will commence in a couple of months. “In order to stop testing on animals, the lab is being equipped with an infrastructure where human cells can be grown in the lab for cancer tests and drug testing. Also, this process saves time over testing on animals,” Dr Bhatt said.

He said that the university requested for Covid-19 testing approval to help the administration fight the pandemic.

“All required documents and equipment needed for research were in place before applying. After verification of the facilities, the ICMR sent six samples to the laboratory, results of which were found in accordance with the test conducted by the medical research body,” Bhatt added.