scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 05, 2021
Most read

Gujarat Technological University develops methodology to check adulteration in remdesivir in 5 mins

GTU Vice Chancellor Prof Navin Sheth said by using this method it would be easy to check increasing incidences of adulteration in Remdesivir vials, currently used in Covid-19 treatment.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
May 5, 2021 10:20:28 pm
Gujarat Technological University, Covid-19 vaccine, GTU Vice-Chancellor Navin Sheth, second wave of Covid-19, coronavirus cases in Gujarat, india news, indian expressGujarat Technological University (GTU). (File)

The Gujarat Technological University (GTU) has developed a system to check presence of spurious elements in remdesivir injections. Two pharmacy students, Malay Pandya and Nisarg Patel, under supervision of faculty member Dr Kashyap Thummar, have developed a high-pressure liquid chromatography method to detect adulteration, if any, and submit report within five minutes.

GTU Vice Chancellor Prof Navin Sheth said by using this method it would be easy to check increasing incidences of adulteration in Remdesivir vials, currently used in Covid-19 treatment.

So far, Prof Sheth said, the details of the new method to Pharmacopoeia Commission and Food and Drug Control Administration (FDCA). The Pharmacopoeia Commission sets standards of all drugs that are manufactured, sold and consumed in the country.

Click here for more

“The university has provided all possible financial help to the students. So far, Pharmacopoeia has not found of such method in these emergency circumstances. This is for the first time GTU pharmacy department has developed this method to verify fake elements,” he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 05: Latest News

Advertisement
x