Gujarat Technological University develops methodology to check adulteration in remdesivir in 5 mins

The Gujarat Technological University (GTU) has developed a system to check presence of spurious elements in remdesivir injections. Two pharmacy students, Malay Pandya and Nisarg Patel, under supervision of faculty member Dr Kashyap Thummar, have developed a high-pressure liquid chromatography method to detect adulteration, if any, and submit report within five minutes.

GTU Vice Chancellor Prof Navin Sheth said by using this method it would be easy to check increasing incidences of adulteration in Remdesivir vials, currently used in Covid-19 treatment.

So far, Prof Sheth said, the details of the new method to Pharmacopoeia Commission and Food and Drug Control Administration (FDCA). The Pharmacopoeia Commission sets standards of all drugs that are manufactured, sold and consumed in the country.

“The university has provided all possible financial help to the students. So far, Pharmacopoeia has not found of such method in these emergency circumstances. This is for the first time GTU pharmacy department has developed this method to verify fake elements,” he added.