GTU circular: ‘Students above 18 should get jabs before winter exams’

Gujarat Technological University (GTU) — the largest technical university in the state — on Thursday made it mandatory for all its students above 18 years of age to get vaccinated for Covid-19 vaccine before filling winter 2021 exam forms.

A circular issued by Registrar KN Kher states, “All the students who have attained the age of 18 years as on 01/05/2021 are hereby informed that it is mandatory to get Covid-19 vaccination before filling Winter 2021 exam forms. Along with the prevailing GTU norms, institutes will have to allow only the students who have taken Covid-19 vaccination to fill their Winter-2021 exam forms.” The winter exams are generally scheduled in the month of November.

GTU Vice-Chancellor Navin Sheth said, “The move is to motivate students for vaccination in time.” The circular mentioned that the government has announced a “liberalised and accelerated phase 3 strategy” of Covid-19 vaccination.

“This is a major step in controlling the second wave of Covid-19. India is vaccinating people at world record pace and it is our moral duty to continue this with even greater momentum,” it added.