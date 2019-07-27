GST reduction on e-vehicles, charging stations to impact Gujarat govt revenues: Official

Seeking compensation for Gujarat government, Arvind Agarwal, additional chief secretary of finance department, on Saturday said the reduction in Goods and Services Tax (GST) on e-vehicles and charging stations will impact the revenue of the state in the long run.

“As the secretary of the finance department, I cannot overlook the tax implications posed by e-vehicles. Vehicles of all kinds are a very important source of revenue for the state government and central government, so far as GST is concerned,” Agarwal, who was addressing an event for e-mobility here, said.

“We are supporting the Government of India under the GST council’s policy to reduce the GST on e-vehicles. However, we have noticed that more and more e-vehicles are getting purchased at far lesser duty — the normal vehicles have a very high percentage of GST. This way, the total tax revenue of the state is impacted. As of now, I do not find much difference, but there will be one in the long run. We will seek the support of the Centre to see that the revenues of the state government are compensated in some form,” he said ahead of the GST Council meeting in New Delhi today.

Before rushing back to Gandhinagar for the meeting via video conference, Agarwal said, “There would be an inverted duty structure even after the council reduces the GST on e-vehicles and charging stations. So, this should be addressed so that there is no adverse impact on the state government.”

New policy for e-vehicles incentives on anvil

Earlier in his speech, Agarwal also spoke about Gujarat government’s decision to introduce a policy for providing incentives to promote the use of electric vehicles. “We are in the process of preparing a policy for giving incentives to electric vehicles and the related infrastructure, whether it is the batteries or the charging stations. This is under preparation,” he said while lauding the Suzuki Corporation and Tata Group for deciding to manufacture electric vehicles at Mandal and batteries at Dholera SIR, respectively.

“I will share some of the e-initiatives taken by the state government. Very soon, you will see a large number of e-autorickshaws in Gujarat. The Gujarat Energy Development Agency (GEDA)’s scheme for promoting e-rickshaws and authorisation of manufacturers for marketing and distribution of batter-operated three-wheelers is underway,” Agarwal said, pointing to the vehicular pollution caused by three-wheelers in the state.

“Two of the electricity distribution companies — The Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Ltd (MGVCL) and Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company (DGVCL) — have already deployed 12 charging stations in the state. This number will be increased,” he said. The state government official also said that the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) “is in the process of inducting 300 electric buses. for day-to-day operations.”