Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
State says action against 17,229 persons for GST fraud

The state government in its written reply stated that the income from GST between February 2021 and January 2022 was Rs 43,779 crore.

This rose by 24.5 per cent to Rs 54,528 crore between February 2022 and January this year. (Representational/File)
Action has been initiated against 17,229 persons for committing GST fraud in Gujarat, the state government told the state legislative Assembly on Saturday.

In reply to a question by Congress MLA Imran Khedawala, the state government said there has been a 24.5 per cent rise in revenues for the state from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) between 2021 and 2023.

This rose by 24.5 per cent to Rs 54,528 crore between February 2022 and January this year.

First published on: 05-03-2023 at 00:41 IST
