Recruitment paper leak: GSSSB chief says probe on but no ‘authentic proof’ of leak yet

Police have launched an “intense inquiry” into reports of leakage of question paper for recruitment to head clerk posts, but there was no “authentic proof” yet, said Asit Vora, Chairman of Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB), on Wednesday.

The GSSSB has postponed the process of posting answer key for the examination, said Vora while addressing media persons on Wednesday, after meeting Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi and top police officials in connection with the alleged paper leak.

“The inquiry is going on. However, till today, we have not got any authentic evidence which can be cited as a proof that the paper was leaked. If a proof is found, then an FIR will certainly be lodged by the Board (GSSSB),” Vora said.

The recruitment examination for 186 vacancies of head clerk was conducted by GSSSB on December 12. The next day, vice-president of Gujarat Aam Admi Party’s (AAP) youth wing Yuvrajsinh Jadeja alleged that the question paper was leaked a night before the exam and was sold at the rate of Rs 6 to Rs 12 lakh in various parts of the state. Jadeja had also claimed that he had evidence.

Following the allegations, the Gujarat government and the GSSSB have been facing severe criticism from different quarters.

Addressing media persons, Vora said, “The examination for the recruitment was held peacefully with more than 88,000 candidates attending it. Next day, we got reports of paper leak through media. Till today, there is no complaint before the Board in this connection.”

However, on the basis of media reports, the board has “shared a number of details with police like the districts in which the examination was conducted, the number of candidates, the places of strong rooms. And based on those details, police had deployed 15-16 teams at various places to carry out an inquiry”, he added.

Vora added that Sanghavi has assured that action will be taken against responsible person(s) if any irregularity is found.

In reply to a question if the GSSSB would postpone the declaration of result for the recruitment, Vora said, “We will take decision as per the report we get from police. But for now, we have postponed the process of posting anwer key.”

Meanwhile, the youth wing of the AAP Wednesday submitted a representation to Vora’s office seeking action in connection with the alleged paper leak episode.

Two office-bearers of AAP Gandhinagar’s youth wing have submitted the representation demanding action against culprits in the alleged paper leak while black listing those candidates who are involved in the episode. The representation has also threatened to launch an agitation if they do not get justice.