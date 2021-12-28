GSSSB recruitment exam: Five more held for paper leak, AAP workers complete seven days in jail

Five more persons were arrested on Monday in connection with the question paper leak of the head clerk recruitment examination conducted by the Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB), taking the total count of arrested in the case to 28.

Meanwhile, 65 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers, including its top leadership, completed their seventh day in Sabarmati Central Prison in Ahmedabad on Monday after they were arrested for protesting outside the BJP headquarters against the paper leak. Their next bail hearing is scheduled to be on Tuesday at the Gandhinagar sessions court, AAP counsel told The Indian Express.

AAP leader Mahesh Savani who was on indefinite fast demanding the resignation of Vora at the AAP headquarters in Ahmedabad, was admitted to SVP Hospital Monday night after his health deteriorated. A diabetic, Savani’s sugar level dropped following which he fell unconscious, sources said.

“Mahesh bhai is stable now and has stated that he will continue his fast,” said AAP spokesperson Yogesh Jadvani.

According to police, five accused, including Sanjay Patel, brother of the main accused Jayesh Patel, were arrested on Monday for allegedly selling the question paper to a few candidates for Rs 8 to Rs 12 lakh each.

On December 12, the GSSSB conducted the written test for 186 vacancies for head clerk posts for which 88,000 aspirants had applied. Days later, police in Prantij of Sabarkantha registered a case over the alleged leak of question paper. Till Sunday, police arrested 23 accused, including candidates who purchased the paper. According to police, the paper leak occurred through a private printing press in Ahmedabad that received a contract from GSSSB to publish the question papers.

“Today, police arrested five more accused in the case, namely Sanjay Patel, brother of main accused Jayesh Patel, who was held from Dhanera and four others — Akshay Patel, Vipul Patel, Prakash Patel and Dhimen, who were held from Idar taluka of Sabarkantha. So far, 28 accused have been arrested in the case and further investigation is going on,” said a senior police official in Sabarkantha.

On December 20, AAP workers held a protest outside the BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar demanding the resignation of GSSSB chairman Asit Vora that resulted in clash between AAP and BJP workers. Police arrested 93 AAP workers, including its state president Gopal Italia and senior leaders Isudan Gadhvi, youth wing president Nikhil Savani and women wing presient Gauri Desai, under charges of rioting, trespass, assault and sexual harassment.

Among the 93 workers jailed, 28 are women who received conditional bail on December 24.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Paresh Dhanani met AAP leader Savani. “We might have ideological differences but it’s necessary for us to unite against the anti-democratic rule of the BJP… I met the protesting leaders to lend our support in this fight,” said Dhanani.