Wednesday, June 08, 2022
GSSSB Recruitment: Discrepancies in 5 exams, says Jadeja, seeks probe

He demanded a fair investigation into the irregularities and said, "A stringent law be introduced with a minimum 10 years of imprisonment in case of leaking question papers."

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
June 9, 2022 12:13:29 am
According to Jadeja, the recruitment exam for these five state government departments were held between 2018 and 2021. (File)

Whistleblower activist Yuvrajsinh Jadeja on Wednesday alleged discrepancies in as many as five state government recruitment exams since 2018 and demanded an investigation into the irregularities.

At a press conference in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, Jadeja alleged discrepancies in recruitment exams held for Assistant Tribal Development Officer (ATDO) Grade 3, Multipurpose Health Worker (MPHW) in Jamnagar Municipal Corporation (JMC) , Sub-Auditor/Sub Treasury Officer, Additional Assistant Engineer (AAE)-Mechanical and Sub-Auditor held by the Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB).

According to Jadeja, the recruitment exam for these five state government departments were held between 2018 and 2021.

“I have already submitted the proof to police and state government regarding discrepancies in these government exams. We have found out that at least 10 candidates in AAE Mechanical exam, nine candidates for Sub Auditor/Sub Treasury officer exam, 15 candidates in ATDO exam, 11 candidates in MPHW exam and 20 candidates in sub-auditor exam may have been involved in irregularities,” said Jadeja.

Claiming that in several instances, candidates ticked on the same right answers and even wrong answers in their OMR sheets, Jadeja added, “In other cases, candidates had access to question papers in advance while in others, groups of candidates were taken to different locations by touts where their OMR sheets were filled by the latter.”

He demanded a fair investigation into the irregularities and said, “A stringent law be introduced with a minimum 10 years of imprisonment in case of leaking question papers.”

