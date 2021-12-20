GSSSB paper leak: 3 more held; police trace incident to Sanand printing press

Days after eight persons were arrested for the alleged question paper leak of a Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) recruitment exam, Gandhinagar police Sunday held three more persons, including the head of a printing press, in Ahmedabad.

The arrested have been identified as Kishor Acharya, the head of a private printing press in Sanand; Mangesh Shirke, staff at HCG Hospital, Ahmedabad; and Deepak Patel, an ambulance driver at Singarva Hospital.

On December 17, eight persons were arrested from Sabarkantha who had allegedly sold the paper to over 15 candidates for Rs 10 to Rs 15 lakh.

“After the arrest of the eight persons, we received several leads and came across the name of Deepak Mahendrabhai Patel, an ambulance driver at Singarva Hospital in Ahmedabad. On interrogation, we found that Deepak had received the leaked question paper from one Mangesh Shirke who worked at HCG Hospital in Mithakhali. Shirke was then arrested and he told us that he was in touch with one Kishor Acharya, the printing head of a printing press in Sanand,” said Abhay Chudasama, inspector general (IG), Gandhinagar range.

According to police sources, there was a contract between the private printing press and GSSSB to print the question papers for the recruitment examination. Chudasama said Acharya had sold the paper to Shirke for Rs 9 lakh.

“The paper leak occurred from a printing press in Sanand. We have also seized Rs 7 lakh from Shirke,” Chudasama added. However, police are yet to reveal the name of the printing press that had a contract with GSSSB.

The examination was held to fill 186 vacancies for the post of head clerk. Over 88,000 candidates attended the examination conducted on December 12.

The incident came to light when Yuvrajsinh Jadeja, vice-president of Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party’s youth wing, on December 13, alleged that he had evidence that the question paper was leaked a night before the exam and was sold at the rate of Rs 6 lakh to Rs 12 lakh across the state. On December 16, Jadeja handed over the evidence to GSSSB Chairman Asit Vora.

The next day, an FIR was lodged against 11 persons at the Prantij police station of Sabarkantha and eight of the accused were arrested for “illegally acquiring the question paper of the head clerk exam before the exam, either with the help of a government official or some other source and selling it for Rs 10 to Rs15 lakh”.

All the accused are from Sabarkantha. According to police, Jayesh Patel, one of the accused who sold the paper to the aspirants, is absconding.

The FIR added the accused not only provided the question paper to around 16 candidates but also provided the resources to learn the answers and reach their respective examination centres.

Another accused, Deval Patel, was the link between the main accused Jayesh Patel and the printing press head Acharya, police said.

“Among the three accused arrested today, Deepak Patel was in touch with Deval who is a close friend of Jayesh. That is how the network is connected. Further investigation is on,” said Chudasama.