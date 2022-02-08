GSSSB chairman, 5 other heads of various Gujarat govt bodies resign

Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) chairman Asit Vora on Monday tendered his resignation to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, more than two months after a controversy erupted over paper leak of head clerk recruitment examination conducted by the board.

Apart from Vora, chairperson and vice-chairperson of five other government boards, corporations and commissions also tendered their resignation. With these, the ruling BJP is likely to make new appointments to head the boards and corporations ahead of the assembly elections due in December.

Vora remained a controversial figure ever since the question paper for the recruitment of head clerk was leaked in December 2021. Students and opposition parties had been demanding his resignation from the top post of the board that conducts recruitment of Class III and IV government employees.

However, Gujarat BJP media cell convener Yagnesh Dave said, “Vora’s resignation has to do nothing with the paper leak case. A total of six chairpersons of various boards and corporations, including Vora, have resigned today as part of the BJP’s organisational restructuring ahead of the Assembly polls (likely in 2022-end). Some chairpersons had resigned from their posts a month ago.”

Ever since the leakage of the question paper in December 2021 and subsequent cancellation of the exam, opposition Congress and Aam Aadmi Party, besides student leaders, had been demanding Vora’s resignation.

The other heads of boards, corporations and commissions who resigned from their posts are 50 Points Implementation Committee chairman IK Jadjeja, Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation chairman Balvantsinh Rajput, Gujarat Rural Housing Finance Corporation chairman Mulubhai Bera, Gujarat State Commission for Unreserved Classes chairman and vice- chairman Hansraj Gajera and Rashmi Pandya and Gujarat Labour Welfare Board chairman Sunil Singhi.

These heads tendered their resignations after getting instructions from the party top leadership. In January, seven heads of various boards, corporations and commissions had resigned from their posts. With the latest resignations, most posts of boards, corporations and commissions in Gujarat are now vacant.

Gujarat BJP spokesperson Yamal Vyas said, “These resignations are part of party’s internal mechanism. Now, new appointments will be made to those posts.” (with PTI)