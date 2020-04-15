GSRTC drivers, conductors don the role of policemen in Bardoli of Surat

A deserted Ranip bus stop in Ahmedabad (Photo: Javed Raja) A deserted Ranip bus stop in Ahmedabad (Photo: Javed Raja)

Drivers and conductors of the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) at Bardoli town in Surat district are now donning the hat of policemen to enforce lockdown.

With its personnel reportedly doing 12 hours of duty every day, Bardoli police approached Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vijay Rabari with the suggestion of taking the services of GSRTC staff during the lockdown. Rabari issued an order asking the GSRTC to allot their staff to help the police in Bardoli.

Bardoli police inspector MM Gilator said, “We were facing staff shortage and it was difficult to manage the situation. So we approached GSRTC depot manager with the proposal and he agreed. Our personnel are working for more than 12 hours every day and are tired. We have trained the GSRTC staffers and allotted them identity cards to enable them move around Bardoli town. We are taking services of eight hours from them.”

GSRTC depot manager Milan Vadher took the consent of 20 bus drivers and conductors before allotting them to the police department. On Tuesday, the 20 bus drivers and conductors reached Bardoli police station in their uniform. The personnel explained them about the work before deploying them across the town. He said, “Our conductors and drivers were at home and had no work. So we took permission from higher authorities in Gandhinagar and allotted 20 drivers and conductors to the police department.”

Talking to The Indian Express, GSRTC driver Praveen Kulkarni said, “Every day I used to drive bus between Surat and Bardoli. This is a new task… My duty is at a fair price shop in the town at Suthar street where I have to ensure that people maintain social distance. Since we are also in khakhi uniform, people behave. We are happy with the new role.”

