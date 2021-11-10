Diwali rush: GSRTC sells 94,539 tickets in one day

The Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) recorded 94,539 ticket bookings online for State Transport (ST) and GSRTC buses on Monday, making it the highest number of tickets booked in a single day.

According to officials of GSRTC, 94,539 tickets worth Rs 1.83 crore were booked on Monday, 90,526 tickets worth Rs 1.69 crore were booked on Sunday and 89,376 tickets worth Rs 1.68 crore were booked on Saturday. The ticket bookings saw a rise post Diwali vacations in the wake of drop in Covid-19 cases in Gujarat.

“From October 30 to November 8, a total of 12,381 trips were made carrying 6.04 lakh passengers by the GSRTC. We recorded our highest income of Rs 9.24 crore from November 1 to November 8 this year,” read an official statement from the GSRTC.

Speaking to The Indian Express, KD Desai, public relations officer, GSRTC said, “Usually, we see an average tickets booking of 30,000-40,000. However, from November 1, the figures started rising to 50,000 and with post Diwali vacations, we reached the figures above 90,000. We are hoping to cross the 1 lakh mark on Tuesday.”