GSJE issues clarification on 3 SC reserved seats for 372 PSI posts in Gujarat

The GSJE further clarified in their statement that, "for the posts of 300 unarmed PSIs, general posts are 158, 1 for SCs, 46 for STs, 65 for SEBC and 30 for EWSs. "

The Gujarat Social Justice and Empowerment Department (GSJE) issued a clarification statement on Monday against a viral message on social media which claimed that “reservation for Dalits is being finished in Gujarat” in context of three reserved seats being shown for scheduled caste category in the recently declared 372 posts for police sub-inspectors (PSIs) in the state.

As per a statement issued by the GSJE on Monday, “Recently, a message had gone viral on social media stating that the home department of Gujarat government has released notification for filling up of 300 posts for unarmed PSIs in which SC seat is one and 72 seats for armed PSIs in which SC seats are two. In this regard, the Supreme Court had given a landmark judgement in the RK Sabharwal and other versus the state of Punjab stating that regular administration departments will replace the ‘vacancy related roster register system’ with ‘post related roster register system’. In that regard, for direct posting and promotion based posting, separate roster registers are maintained and among them, separate roster registers are maintained for reserved classes. The recent filling up of posts have been done with regard to representation of 7% for SCs, 15 % for Scheduled Tribes (STs), 27% for Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC) and 10% for economically weaker section (EWS).”

In the RK Sabharwal and others versus the state of Punjab, the SC had stated that, “As and when there is a vacancy whether permanent or temporary in a particular post the same has to be filled from amongst the category to which the post belonged in the roster. For example the Scheduled Caste persons holding the posts at Roster – points 1, 7, 15 retire then these slots are to be filled from amongst the persons belonging to the Scheduled Castes. Similarly, if the persons holding the post at points 8 to 14 or 23 to 29 retire then these slots are to be filled from among the general category By following this procedure then shall neither be short-fall nor excess in the percentage of reservation (sic).”

The GSJE further clarified in their statement that, “for the posts of 300 unarmed PSIs, general posts are 158, 1 for SCs, 46 for STs, 65 for SEBC and 30 for EWSs. Similarly, for the 72 armed PSI posts, general posts are 37, SC posts are 2, ST posts are 6, SEBC posts are 20 and EWS posts are 7. Thus the viral message is misleading.”