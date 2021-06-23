GSIRF ranking: Gujarat University retains top spot

A total of 130 universities and colleges have applied for the GSIRF for the academic session 2019-20 while this increased to 225 in 2020-21.

FOR the consecutive second year, Gujarat University in Ahmedabad has been ranked first in the Gujarat State Institutional Rating Framework (GSIRF), declared Tuesday for the academic session 2020-21.

Pandit Deendayal Energy University Gandhinagar was ranked second followed by Nirma University Ahmedabad, CEPT University Ahmedabad and Junagadh Agricultural University.

In 2020 too, these five universities were ranked in the top five as-Gujarat University, Nirma University, CEPT University, Pandit Deendayal Energy University and Junagadh Agricultural University, in order of their rankings.

Among colleges, Institute of Science and Technology for Advanced Studies and Research (ISTAR), Anand was ranked at the top followed by St Xavier’s College Ahmedabad that slipped to the second rank this year. Smt Chandaben Mohanbhai Patel Institute of Computer Application-Charusat University Anand was ranked third among 117 colleges that have applied.

In 2020, St Xavier’s College was ranked at the top followed by Sir PT Sarvajanik College of Science Surat, Mafatlal Gagalbhai Science Institute Ahmedabad, Shree Manibhai Virani and Smt Navalben Virani Science College Rajkot and Manikaka Topawala Institute of Nursing-Charusat University Anand.

A total of 130 universities and colleges have applied for the GSIRF for the academic session 2019-20 while this increased to 225 in 2020-21. These include 35 universities and 190 colleges, thus, reporting an increase of 21 per cent in applications.

Further, the number of universities with a rating of five, increased from one to five this year.

However, despite an increase from 68 to 117 eligible colleges within one year, colleges with five ratings have only increased by one– from four to five.

The nine new institutes contesting for the first time include Ahmedabad University, Navrachna University Vadodara, Kamdhenu University Gandhinagar, P P Savani University Surat among others.

The Gujarat State Institutional Rating Framework (GSIRF) by Knowledge Consortium of Gujarat (KCG) in partnership with the Indian Centre for Academic Rankings and Excellence (ICARE) was launched in 2019.

ICARE has been tasked to audit, assess and rate institutions to help academic leaders identify areas of improvements, bridge the gaps and achieve excellence regionally nationally and globally.