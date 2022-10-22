scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

GSIRF: 9 varsities from state secure 5-star rating

Among 120 colleges that particpated in the state's ranking framework, seven were rated with five stars.

A total of 37 universities had participated in the ranking framework.

Nine universities from Gujarat secured five-star rating under the Gujarat State Institutional Rating Framework (GSIRF) declared Friday. These include Gujarat University, Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU), Nirma University, Centre for Environment Planning and Technology (CEPT), Junagadh Agricultural University, Institute of Infrastructure technology Research and Management (IITRAM), Dhirubhai Ambani Institute of Information and Communication Technology (DA-IICT), Ahmedabad University and Ganpat University.

A total of 37 universities had participated in the ranking framework.

Among 120 colleges that particpated in the state’s ranking framework, seven were rated with five stars.

