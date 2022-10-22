GSIRF: 9 varsities from state secure 5-star rating

A total of 37 universities had participated in the ranking framework.

Nine universities from Gujarat secured five-star rating under the Gujarat State Institutional Rating Framework (GSIRF) declared Friday. These include Gujarat University, Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU), Nirma University, Centre for Environment Planning and Technology (CEPT), Junagadh Agricultural University, Institute of Infrastructure technology Research and Management (IITRAM), Dhirubhai Ambani Institute of Information and Communication Technology (DA-IICT), Ahmedabad University and Ganpat University.