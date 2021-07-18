GSHSEB declares Class 12 science results: Steep rise in A1 grade

Among districts, Rajkot has the highest number of students with A1 grade (829) followed by Surat (546), Bhavnagar (322), Junagadh (243) and Gandhinagar (148). From Ahmedabad city, 109 students secured A1 grade.

In the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) Class 12 science results announced Saturday, all 1,07,264 — 63,028 boys and 44,236 girls — students were declared pass. The overall pass percentage was 71.34 per cent and 71.90 per cent in the year 2020 and 2019, respectively.

As per the result compiled by GSHSEB, a total of 293 students were given grace marks and promoted under mass promotion. Minimum passing marks for the board exams are 33. Among these mass promoted, 289 students were graded in the E1 grade and 4 in the lowest E2 grade. The E1 grade has a marks range from 32-21 while E2 20 marks and below.

Among these, 75 students are from the non-medical stream and 218 from the medical stream.

Also, the highest of these students with mass promotion are Gujarati medium students (227) followed by English medium (55) and Hindi medium (11).

With the mass promotion and evaluation on the basis of Class 10 board results, 11 and 12 unit tests this year, there was a steep rise in number of students securing the A1 grade.

From 44 students who had secured the A1 grade (99-100 marks) in March 2020, this increased to 3,245 this year. In 2018, 136 students graded A1.

Also, number of students in the A2 grade increased five times from 2,576 to 15,284 within a year. Further, 466 students from non medical and 657 from medical stream secured above 99 percentile rank.

The GSHSEB had announced separate exams for Class 12 students who are not satisfied with their results prepared and announced as per board’s evaluation criteria.

Within 15 days of the declaration of the result, Class 12 regular students who are not satisfied with their results have to submit their result with the GSHSEB headquarters in Gandhinagar. The Board will conduct separate exams for such students.

As per the GSHSEB’s evaluation criteria of 50:25:25 marks of Class 10 board, Class 11 and 12 unit tests, respectively, students were evaluated subject wise on the basis of marks obtained in Class 10 board exams for each stream.