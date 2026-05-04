GSHSEB Class 12 results: Science results rise to 84.33%; Morbi remains top district

The General stream saw 4,35,102 regular students clear their exams, resulting in a pass percentage of 92.71 per cent. This is a minor decrease from the 93.07 per cent achieved in 2025.
In the Science stream, girls slightly outperformed boys, securing a pass percentage of 84.65 per cent compared to 84.04 per cent for boys. English-medium students achieved an 85.13 per cent success rate, while 84.32 per cent of Gujarati-medium students cleared the exams.
Group A students (Mathematics) achieved a 90.79 per cent success rate, significantly higher than the 79.87 per cent recorded by Group B (Biology).
Morbi remains the top-performing district with a pass percentage of 94.85 per cent, while Dahod remains at the bottom for the second consecutive year with 57.44 per cent.
In the General stream, too, girls maintained a dominant lead with a 95.41 per cent pass rate, while boys secured 90.1 per cent.
Dang emerged as the top district with a pass percentage of 97.88 per cent. Conversely, Ahmedabad city recorded the lowest success rate in the state at 87.10 per cent, a shift from 2025 when Banaskantha and Vadodara held the top and bottom spots, respectively.
Story continues below this ad
The minister highlighted a strong performance at the institutional level, noting that 209 schools in the Science stream and 2,030 schools in the General stream achieved a perfect 100 per cent pass rate.
Ritu Sharma is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express' Gujarat bureau, an editorial position that reflects her experience and Authority in regional journalism. With over a decade of concentrated reporting experience, she is a highly Trustworthy and specialized journalist, especially noted for her Expertise in the education sector across Gujarat and previously Chandigarh.
Expertise
Primary Authority (Education): With over ten years of dedicated reporting on education in both Gujarat and Chandigarh, Ritu Sharma is a foremost authority on educational policy, institutional governance, and ground realities from "KG to PG." Her coverage includes:
Higher Education: In-depth scrutiny of top institutions like IIM-Ahmedabad (controversies over demolition/restoration of heritage architecture), IIT-Bombay (caste discrimination issues), and new initiatives like international branch campuses in GIFT City.
Schooling & Policy: Detailed coverage of government schemes (Gyan Sadhana School Voucher Scheme), the implementation and impact of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, teacher recruitment issues, and the impact of national policies like the NEP.
Student Welfare: Reporting on critical issues such as suicide allegations due to caste discrimination, and the challenges faced by students (e.g., non-delivery of NAMO tablets). ... Read More