GSHSEB Class 12 results: Science results rise to 84.33%; Morbi remains top district

Girl students continued to perform better than boy students in GSHSEB exams (File photo for representative use).

Gujarat Education Minister Pradyuman Vaja declared the Class 12 results for the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) Monday. As many as 1,11,090 regular students cleared the Class 12 Science exams, achieving an overall pass percentage of 84.33 per cent. This marks a steady improvement from the 83.51 per cent recorded in 2025.

The General stream saw 4,35,102 regular students clear their exams, resulting in a pass percentage of 92.71 per cent. This is a minor decrease from the 93.07 per cent achieved in 2025.

In the Science stream, girls slightly outperformed boys, securing a pass percentage of 84.65 per cent compared to 84.04 per cent for boys. English-medium students achieved an 85.13 per cent success rate, while 84.32 per cent of Gujarati-medium students cleared the exams.