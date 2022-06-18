GSHSEB Class 10 exams: Centres with huge variation in results under lens

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will analyse CCTV footage and results across centres to detect irregularities in those that reported an unusual spike in the Class 10 board results.

“GSHSEB will initiate the process of shortlisting those examination centres that have reported high results as compared to the previous year. Also, those with too low results will be identified along with their previous years’ results,” board chairman A J Shah told The Indian Express.

For instance, according to the results declared on June 6, Banaskantha’s Kotda–a comparatively newly designated exam centre that started in 2016–recorded a huge jump in its pass percentage from 21 per cent in the last academic year to 74 per cent–an increase of 52 per cent. Of the total 329 students who appeared for the Class 10 examinations, 244 secured at least the minimum marks.

In contrast, the district posted an overall result of 67 per cent this year, compared to 64 per cent in 2020 and 68 per cent in 2019.

While the CCTV footage is being monitored for mass copying by the state education board, Kotda is only one among multiple examination centres that have reported a huge variation in Class 10 state board results this year.

Despite nearly 100 per cent surveillance coverage through CCTV cameras, a total of 907 copying cases were reported during Class 10 exams, while results of another 255 candidates had been held back due to “technical reasons”.

Other similar examples include Ghata in Tapi district where the pass percentage saw a huge spike from 20 to 76 per cent–a variation of 56 per cent within two board examinations. Of the 321 students who appeared for the examinations, 245 cleared them.

The tribal district of Dahod has several examination centres with a huge jump in their pass percentage. Sanjeli’s pass percentage jumped from 19 to 51 per cent with 654 of 1270 students who appeared clearing the exams.

The pass percentage almost doubled from 43 to 82 per cent for examination centres of Singvad. Similarly, Chundadi results jumped from 56 to 86 per cent. On the contrary, the result at the Pipero centre dropped from 78 to 51 per cent.

The pass percentage of Songadh in Bhavnagar district almost doubled–from 44 per cent in 2020 to 85 per cent this year.

After scrutiny and verification of the CCTV footage, these centres are to be categorised under “sensitive” and “hypersensitive” categories by the board. “These centres will be under constant monitoring from the board and in the recent past, such centres with notorious activities have been cancelled, too,” says Shah.

The board will also contemplate strict action at centres if irregularities such as mass copying is detected, said sources.

The GSHSEB declared Class 10 results with an overall pass percentage of 65.18 per cent, up from by around 4.5 per cent from the overall pass percentage of 60.64 per cent in March 2020.

The board had conducted exams after a gap of one year due to Covid-19 pandemic as students were mass promoted in March 2021.

Out of the total 37 examination centres in Gir Somnath district, eleven examination centres have reported more than 20 per cent jump in their pass percentage. For instance, at the Aalidar centre, the results improved from 32 per cent in 2020 to 77 per cent this year.

Similarly, in Mehsana district, of the total 50 examination centres, 24 reported a dip in pass percentage as high as 46 per cent.

In the tribal belt that has been already under the surveillance of the board for reporting mass copying cases in the past, the results of Delol in Panchmahal jumped from 35 to 72 per cent.

Similarly, the overall pass percentages of Dahod improved by more than 10 per cent–from 47 per cent in 2020 to 58 per cent in 2022. For Chhota Udepur, the figures improved from 47 to 61 per cent during the same period. From 19 per cent, the results of Bhesavahi in Chhota Udepur jumped to 66 per cent. In Pavi Jetpur, the rise was more than double–from 30 to 65 per cent.

While Patan recorded the lowest result of 54 per cent, 5 per cent lower than 2019, results declined from 77 to 38 per cent in the Vadavali examination centre and in Vayad, more than half from 62 to 26 per cent.