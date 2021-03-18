GSHSEB allows class 9-12 students in containment zones to take exams later

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) Wednesday allowed students of class 9 to 12 residing in coronavirus containment zones to take their examinations after their areas were removed from the micro-containment list.

THE GUJARAT Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) Wednesday allowed students of class 9 to 12 residing in coronavirus containment zones to take their examinations after their areas were removed from the micro-containment list.

The GSHSEB, through a circular issued to all district education officers, has also instructed schools that fall under containment zone to conduct exams after they are removed from the list.

Due to a surge in the number of infections across the state, especially in the cities, the number of micro-containment zones have gone up recently. On Wednesday, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) declared 60 new areas under micro containment zone, adding to the existing 35 such zones. Only five areas were removed from micro-containment list.



The new areas put under containment were majorly from the western parts of the city including South Bopal, Jodhpur, Satellite, Vejalpur, Maninagar, Thaltej, Bodakdev, Chandlodia, Gota, Naranpura, Navrangpura, Ambawadi and Sardarnagar.

This year, against three exams conducted during an academic session for classes 9 to 12, students will take only two – the first in March and the final in June for classes 9 and 11 and in board exams for Classes 10 and 12 in May.

The GSHSEB announced the schedule of the first exams for classes 9-12 from March 19 to 27, and the final exams for classes 9 and 11 from June 7 to June 15. Earlier this month, the Board has also declared the schedule for class 10 and 12 board exams – a 16-day schedule to commence from May 10. While class 10 exams are scheduled to be held between May 10 and 20, class 12 science stream exams will be held from May 10 to 21.

“Since these exams are to be conducted by schools and are important as they will be considered in the Board results, schools have been asked to conduct exams for students whose residences fall under containment zones through a fresh set of question papers,” GSHSEB chairman AJ Shah said.



Schools will have to frame question papers for the first exams only as per instructions and format prepared by the GSHSEB and shared with the schools. Question papers, officials said, will be prepared depending on the curriculum covered by each school and students marked as per the Board’s directions for the annual examinations.

Further, for internal evaluation of 20 marks, the marks of obtained by students in the first exam would be considered.