GSDP growth pegged at 17.4% this fiscal, highest in eight years

The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Gujarat is projected to grow at an impressive 17.4 per cent — the highest in the past eight years — during the current financial year 2021-22, the government said as the state budget was presented Thursday.

The projection assumes significance as Gujarat’s GSDP grew at just 1.6 per cent in 2020-21, when the Covid-induced lockdown and restrictions had brought the economic activities almost to a standstill.

GSDP at current prices in 2021-22 has been estimated at Rs 19,44,107 crore, a growth of 17.4 per cent over Rs 16,55,917 crore recorded in 2020-21. The projected growth rate of Gujarat’s economy is higher than the average 12.19 per cent clocked between 2011-22.

“As per the criterion laid down by NITI Aayog, Gujarat ranks first in the country in financial management. Gujarat has never gone for any overdraft in the past two decades, in spite of allocating higher budgetary resources for the development of the state. The state is expected to register an impressive double digit GSDP growth rate of 13 per cent, despite the adverse impact of Covid,” said Finance Minister Kanu Desai as he tabled the state budget for 2022-23 in the Assembly Thursday.

Between 2011 and 2021, the highest GSDP growth rate was clocked during 2012-13 when a growth rate of 17.7 per cent was registered. However, it dropped to 9.2 per cent by 2019-20. Between 2004 and 2011, the state’s economy had grown by 16.99 per cent.In terms of sector-wise contributions to GSDP, the growth of the agriculture sector fell from 17.8 per cent in 2011-12 to 14.2 per cent in 2020-21, while that of the manufacturing sector jumped from 28.4 per cent to 34.6 per cent during the 10-year period.

Public debt

As on March 31, 2022, the gross public debt of Gujarat is estimated to be at Rs 3.2 lakh crore or 16.5 per cent of the GSDP. Though higher than the 16 per cent observed in 2017-18, the percentage of public debt during the current fiscal stands lower than the 18.04 per cent clocked in 2020-21 (Covid-lockdown year). The average cost of debt for Gujarat in 2020-21 was 8.25 per cent. This is expected to further reduce to 7.72 per cent in the current financial year. “However, going forward, the state government expects the interest payments on public debt burden to increase, reflecting the upward pressure on the size of the total outstanding public debt,” the government stated in a word of caution.

In the current year, too, the state is expected to borrow Rs 41,000 crore. The estimated public debt, which stands at Rs 3.2 lakh crore at the end of the current fiscal, is expected to touch almost Rs 3.5 lakh crore by 2022-23. This public debt is projected at Rs 4.5 lakh crore by 2024-25.

Subsidies

The subsidies provided by the state government has grown to Rs 22,323 crore in 2021-22, a 64 per cent growth compared to Rs 13,621 crore in 2017-18. The power subsidy to the agriculture sector occupies the largest chunk at Rs 10,852 crore in 2021-22.

“A subsidy of Rs 8,300 crore is provided to make agricultural connections available to farmers at cheaper rates. All the pending applications for power connection will be cleared before the Amrut Mahotsav of independence,” Desai announced during the budget speech.

Revenues

VAT/GST, accounting for a share of 74.71 per cent in 2021-22, is the highest contributor among Gujarat’s own tax revenue. The revenue from VAT/GST has grown steadily at an annualised growth rate of 14.4 per cent during 2004-22. Land revenue has clocked an annual growth of 15.74 per cent during the same period.