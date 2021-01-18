Groups clash in Kutch over procession for Ram temple donation: Gujarat Police

According to police, two groups clashed with instances of stone pelting in Kidana village during a rath yatra.

A clash broke out between people belonging to two communities in Kidana village of Gandhidham in Kutch on Sunday evening allegedly over a procession being taken out to collect donations for the proposed Ram temple at Ayodhya.

Speaking to The Indian Express, VR Patel, deputy superintendent of police, Gandhidham, Kutch district, said, “There was a clash between two groups. Police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. Further investigation is on.”

Police also said that they have initiated the process of detaining persons from both groups in the wake of the clash.

Sumit Desai, incharge officer of B Division police station in Gandhidham, said, “The number of persons injured in the clash is unknown as we are still awaiting written complaints… An FIR will be lodged soon.”