Group seeks to ‘restore’ name of Motera stadium

Demanding to “restore” the name of Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium at Motera in Ahmedabad as Sardar Patel Stadium, a group of people have planned a march from Bardoli to Motera from June 12 under the banner of Sardar Sanman Sankalp Andolan Samiti (SSSAS), Gujarat.

Informing this, SSSAS convener Atul Patel said that they held an apolitical convention at Sardar Vallabhbhai National Memorial in Shahibaug, on Monday, under the leadership of former Union minister and one of the trustees of the memorial, Dinsha Patel.

The world’s biggest cricket stadium, earlier known as Sardar Patel Stadium or Motera Stadium, was renamed as Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in February 2021 after its renovation.