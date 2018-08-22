Groundnut ‘scam’ GUJCOT official sent to 10-day police custody

Seven others have been booked in the case along with Zalavadiya. Seven others have been booked in the case along with Zalavadiya.

A local court here on Tuesday sent Magan Zalavadiya, GUJCOT warehouse manager for Saurashtra zone, to 10 days in police custody for allegedly selling off 34,800 empty jute bags, worth Rs 15.8 lakh, after salvaging them from a fire at a godown they were stored at.

“We submitted that custodial interrogation of Zalavadiya was required to verify the stock of other jute bags, if there were any other accomplices. The court accepted our plea and has sent Zalavadiya on police remand for 10 days,” B Division police inspector Rakesh Thakar said.

Zalvadiya, who was under judicial custody in a Jetpur sub-jail for his alleged role in adulteration of groundnut stock, was arrested on Monday after police procured a transfer order. Seven others have been booked in the case along with Zalavadiya.

