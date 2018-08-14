Groundnut procurement scam: Agriculture Minister R C Faldu threatens to sue, Paresh Dhanani apologises

State Congress chief Amit Chavda, who took part in a dharna at Nadiad in Kheda district, alleged that Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was involved in the Rs 60 crore scam of groundnut in Kolkata also (Representational Image) State Congress chief Amit Chavda, who took part in a dharna at Nadiad in Kheda district, alleged that Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was involved in the Rs 60 crore scam of groundnut in Kolkata also (Representational Image)

As the Congress on Monday held demonstrations across the state, demanding judicial probe into what they allege is the Rs 4,000 crore groundnut procurement scam, Agriculture Minister R C Faldu threatened to file a defamation suit against Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani after he alleged that the minister’s relatives, who are members of a Jamnagar-based co-operative society, were allegedly involved in “malpractices” in the procurement of groundnut at Minimum Support Price (MSP).

“Since you have called out my name, I am deeply hurt… I admit members of my sister’s extended family are associated with that cooperative society (Haripar Seva Sahkari Mandali). But they have said that their dealings were completely transparent. Dhanani must prove the allegations he is levelling as they are affecting my prestige. Else, I will be compelled to take legal action,” Faldu said in Rajkot.

While apologising for his remark, Dhanani said Gujarat was seeking an answer as to who was shielding those involved in the “groundnut scam”. “I express my heartfelt apology if you (Faldu) are personally hurt. But Gujarat is seeking an answer whether it is the agriculture minister, chief minister or the entire government which is trying to shield people involved in the groundnut scam…Why is the government threatening legal action against those who are exposing the truth,” he asked.

State Congress chief Amit Chavda, who took part in a dharna at Nadiad in Kheda district, alleged that Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was “involved in the Rs 60 crore scam of groundnut in Kolkata also”. “Don’t be surprised if his name comes out soon in the groundnut scam (in Gujarat),” he said.

Chavda said that while the accused persons had pocketed the public money, topmost “chowkidar’’ of the country (referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi) is silent. “The chowkidar has no answer as to who has gobbled up Rs 4,000 crore of the public money,” Chavda added.

