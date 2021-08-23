Groundnut acreage in Gujarat 8% lower than last year’s record mark

EVEN AS prices of edible oils have been soaring for the past one year, groundnut acreage in the state this Kharif season stands at 19 lakh hectare (lh) which is higher than the average but low as compared to last year’s 20.5 lh.

According to the latest data of the director of agriculture (DAG) of Gujarat, farmers have sown groundnut in total 19.01 lh.

That is 12.15 per cent higher than the last three years’ average sowing area of 16.95 lh. However, it is around eight per cent lower than the last year’s record mark of 20.50 lh, data shows.

Gujarat is the largest groundnut producer of India. The state also records the largest area under this crop in entire country.

The dip in cultivation area comes despite prices of groundnut oil, which is considered premium edible oil, hovering between Rs 2,300 to Rs 2,500 per 15 kg in retail market in Rajkot for the past one year. However, price of cotton seed oil overtook that of groundnut oil around two weeks ago for the first time in recent history.

The overall sowing of oilseed crops in the state stands at 25.55 lh or around 99 per cent of last three year’s average. Soybean is leading the charts in terms of making the highest gain in terms of percentage increase in cultivation area this Kharif season.

Farmers have sown soybean in 2.23 lh, up from last year’s 1.48 lh and almost double than the last three years’ average of 1.28 lh. Castor sowing has also been completed in 3.27 lh and this figure is likely to go up as sowing of this crop goes on through August.

Overall sowing in the state this Kharif season stands at 78.83 lh or 92 per cent. Pulses have recorded sowing in 4.90 lh which is around 14 per cent higher than the average area of 4.30 lh and around 17 per cent higher as compared to last year’s mark of 4.08 lh.

Green gram, black gram and moth beans have recorded higher than average sowing with their cultivation area standing at 97,634 hectare (ha), 1.53 lh and 13,088 ha respectively. They are higher by 16, 56 and three percent higher than average.

Cereals acreage stands at 12.77 lh or 94 per cent with paddy (7.89 lh), maize (2.92 lh) and pearl millet (1.63 lh) being major crops. Acreage of cotton, the single largest Kharif crop of the state, stands at 22.48 lh or 88 per cent of average.