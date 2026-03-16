Groundbreaking ceremony of Rs 356-cr Surat-Bharuch coastal highway held

In the next phase, the road will be connected to the ongoing Bhadbhut barrage project in Bharuch district. (File Photo)

The groundbreaking ceremony of the coastal highway connecting Hazira in Surat and Kantyajal in Bharuch was held in Dandi village of Olpad taluka on Monday. In the next phase, the road will be connected to the ongoing Bhadbhut barrage project in Bharuch district.

The project will benefit a large number of people travelling between Surat and Bharuch and create employment for local people, officials said.

Former minister and Olpad MLA Mukesh Patel and officials of the state highway authorities, among others, were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Mukesh Patel said, “The new coastal highway will connect Tena village in Surat and Kantyajal village of Bharuch. The estimated cost of the coastal highway project is Rs 356 crore. The present highway distance between the two destinations is around 55 kilometres, and with the construction of the coastal highway, the distance will be reduced to around 20 kilometres.”