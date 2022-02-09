‘Groom told not to ride horse’: 28 booked for ‘pelting stones’ at wedding procession of Dalit man

As many as 28 persons from Mota village in Palanpur of Banaskantha including its sarpanch were booked for allegedly threatening a Dalit groom to not ride a horse during his wedding procession and pelting stones at the procession Monday.

According to a police complaint by Virabhai Sekhaliya, father of the groom Atul Sekhaliya, his family was warned by a group of villagers including the sarpanch of dire consequences if the groom happened to ride a horse.

Consequently, the groom did not ride a horse during his marriage on Monday, however, 3-4 stones were pelted on the procession by a group of accused men as the persons in the procession were wearing “safas” (traditional head gear), said the police.

“On February 2, my nephew Suresh submitted an application to the police asking police protection for my son to ride a horse during his wedding procession. After our application was sent to the police, the sarpanch of our village Bharat Singh Rajput along with two other accused warned us that my son cannot ride a horse in his wedding procession,” said Virabhai in his complaint.

Police lodged an FIR at Gadh police station against 28 persons including Bharat Singh Rajput under sections of the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act and relevant sections of the IPC.

DSP Kushal Oza said, “A minor stone pelting incident was reported from the village. We have booked 28 accused and arrested one for stopping the groom for riding the horse. Four teams have been made for investigation.”