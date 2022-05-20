scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 19, 2022
Grishma murder case: HC issues notice to Goyani on confirmation of death sentence

The division bench of Justices Biren Vaishnav and Sandeep Bhatt admitted the confirmation of death sentence case and have kept the notice returnable for June 28.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
May 20, 2022 4:29:39 am
A division bench of the Gujarat High Court on Thursday issued notice to 20-year-old Fenil Goyani, who was sentenced to death for the murder of 21-year-old Grishma Vekhariya, in the application seeking confirmation of his death sentence.

The division bench of Justices Biren Vaishnav and Sandeep Bhatt admitted the confirmation of death sentence case and have kept the notice returnable for June 28. Goyani has not yet appealed against the Surat trial court verdict. On May 5, Surat Principal Sessions and District judge Vimal Kanaiyalal Vyas termed the case as “rarest of rare”.

The court observed Goyani’s lack of remorse during the trial and cruelty while committing the crime as akin to Ajmal Kasab, one of the terrorists who attacked Mumbai in November 2008. The court concluded that strict punishment was needed to deter people from committing such crimes against women.

Goyani slit the throat of Grishma on February 12 in front of her family members and neighbours after stabbing her twice. In the videos of incident, he was also seen stabbing Grishma’s brother and uncle.

UPSC CSE Key – May 19, 2022: What you need to read today
‘Majority of Indians have not voted for BJP… For the first ti...
Why Satyajit Ray is still the saviour for the Bengali film industry
On marital rape, regressive notions undermine autonomy of women
Surat police arrested Goyani on February 16 and police submitted a 2,500-page chargesheet in five days. The Surat sessions court conducted a speedy trial, resulting in the conviction and sentencing of the accused in less than three months after the crime.

