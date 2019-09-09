MSU green audit report: Our next focus is to better post-occupancy waste management system, says N K Ojha

Why was the audit important for the University?

One of the prime ideas behind conducting a green audit was to understand and reflect upon our own carbon footprint and evaluate how it could be further reduced through other initiatives and measures. The report also carries 10 credits by NAAC and with this we are hopeful that our rankings will improve.

How are you planning to make the existing and new buildings more energy efficient?

The existing buildings, especially the heritage structures, are energy efficient in nature. The thick walls acting as thermal masks and ventilation systems help maintain the temperature. For the newly constructed buildings and those which will come up in the future, the university has laid down a policy which makes implementation of Green Building norms mandatory. The University is the first one in the state to get award from IGBC (Indian Green Building Council) for its University Guest House renovated as Green Building and also won National Award for Net Zero building.

How does the University implement its waste management and implement the 3-R policy?

Through the audit it was observed that post-occupancy waste management system still needed a lot of improvement. We have deployed an agency to look after the waste management on the campus and appointed supervisory staff to look after the working of this agency. Dustbins are placed at various places on the campus but effective steps are required for the segregation of waste. Incinerators are installed to deal with chemical waste from science laboratories.

We have installed bio gas plants on the campus to deal with kitchen waste. We have 16 hostels on the campus where 4,000 students reside and 475 staff quarters. We make use of composting pits to make use of garden waste.

Even during new construction, strict actions are taken to minimise construction waste being sent to landfills.

Provision is made to collect all construction debris generated onsite. This waste is segregated based on their utility. We encourage to use material with recycled content i.e. material with recycled content such as PPC cement, tiles with recycled content and high performance glazing whenever undertake addition alteration and special repairs to college building. Use of materials which contain recycled content helps to reduce environmental impacts associated with the use of virgin materials.

What are the future plans for the University after the green audit?

We now know the carbon footprint on the campus, the energy consumption and how much of it is met with the renewable sources.

Now, the university has to make an attempt for better post-occupancy waste management system. We may explore the possibility for installation of one large bio-gas and bio-mass plants. Ground water recharge mechanisms can be strategised to improve the TDS in ground water on which the university is dependent for about 75% of the total water requirement. Environment education may be imparted to all the students through an one-hour life-skill classes once a week. This will create wide-level environment consciousness among the student community. They will be sensitised to encourage pillion riding with their peers or use public transport instead of two-wheelers.

We have proposed to install CO2 sensors and a control system to maintain a differential CO2 level of 530 ppm in all regularly occupied conditioned areas with seating capacity of more than 50 people to continuously monitor and control carbon dioxide level in the building to provide occupant comfort and well being.