A flap away from extinction

Forest staff patrol GIB’s habitat in Kutch. (Source: Gujarat Forest Department) Forest staff patrol GIB’s habitat in Kutch. (Source: Gujarat Forest Department)

Last week a great Indian bustard (GIB) tagged with a GPRS-GSM chip died due to choking after a garden lizard was trapped in its trachea while the bird was trying to swallow it, in Gujarat’s Kutch district. The development was ominous as the 13th Conference of Parties to United Nations Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS COP13), which India was hosting for the first time, had just concluded in Gandhinagar. The GIB was the mascot of the global event and the bird was eventually included on CMS Appendix-I of the migratory species assessed to be in danger of extinction.

The death of the female GIB brought down the number of birds in Gujarat to merely five individuals — all of them females in Kutch, the last refuge of the bird in the state.

Yadvendradev Jhala, dean of Wildlife Institute of India (WII), the Dehradun-headquartered premier wildlife research body of the country, says that not very long ago, GIBs were widespread in Gujarat’s Saurashtra region but power lines and loss of habitat spelt their doom.

“Bustards were there across Sauarashtra. It was there in Jamnagar, Kutch, everywhere. I am from that region, I have grown up there and I have seen bustards everywhere. But if you map the advent of overhead cables — electrified irrigation — and the decline of bustards, it will have a very high correlation. All these areas started getting electrification and power lines and the bustards were gone,” Jhala, whose grandfather was the ruler of the erstwhile princely state of Wadhwan in the present-day Surendranagar district in Saurashtra, says.

The WII had tagged two GIBs in Kutch as part of its research. But both of them are dead now. While one bird had died after colliding with a power line in 2017, the other died last week while trying to swallow a garden lizard.

Jhala, who is overseeing the Central government-funded GIB Species Recovery programme launched in 2015, says that expansion of agriculture, intensive farming and power infrastructure development have pushed these very rare birds to corners of Kutch and to Thar desert area in Rajasthan and Pakistan where intensity of human activities is comparatively low.

“Kutch is their last resort where irrigation is still rain-fed. But now, there is electrification there as well. Solar power plants, wind mills have come up. They were never there in the past. Bustards remain in the areas which were the last to be developed, Thar desert, for example. It’s not the best area for bustards but that’s the only place which is not developed with power lines. So, they are still surviving there,” he says, adding any power line is detrimental to the bird but high-tension transmission lines are the most serious threat.

The Red List of International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has also categorised GIB as a critically endangered species, meaning if prompt action is not taken for conservation of the bird, it may soon go extinct from wild.

At the CMS COP13, Saudi Arabia and a number of other countries spoke in favour of an Indian proposal to include the GIB on CMS Appendix-I. Eventually, the plenary of the COP13 approved the proposal in the absence of Pakistan, the country other than India where the GIB is found. The Indian proposal stated that the present Indian population of GIB is estimated to be 150 individuals or less and restricted mainly to Rajasthan and Gujarat and smaller populations in Maharasthra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

It said that of the 150 birds, 128 are in Rajasthan, about 10 in Gujarat, less than eight in Maharashtra and about 10 in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. The proposal claimed that there is evidence of migration of GIBs across India-Pakistan border and that there is need for trans-frontier cooperation in conserving the bird due to a critically low population of the species and ‘reported’ hunting of the bird in Pakistan. At the same time, the proposal also recognised that power lines and habitat loss were a major threat to the bird in India.

Under the species recovery programme, WII and Rajasthan forest department have taken up captive breeding of the bustard. They have harvested nine eggs from the wild, and after successful hatching, are tending to nine juvenile GIBs. But in Gujarat, the scenario looks grim. When asked as to what is being done in Gujarat under the GIB species recovery programme, Jhala says: “In Gujarat, there is nothing. It is just waiting to go extinct. There were six birds and now, there are only five. Rajasthan is the only state where there are bustards left and where we can harvest eggs for incubation. There is no other bustard population in the country which can sustain that.”

Dramatic decline

With an aim to conserve this flagship bird species of grasslands, the Gujarat government notified a two-square-kilometre (sqkm) area near Naliya in Abdasa taluka of Kutch district as great Indian bustard Sanctuary in 1992.

The population grew steadily between 1999 and 2007. From 30 individuals in 1999, the population increased to 35 in 2001, 45 in 2004 and 48 in 2007, GIB census data shows.

However, in 2016, this number plummeted to 25. Twenty-five remains the official figure till date but forest officers concede, the actual number is now very low. The last male bustard in Kutch flew away, some conservationists claim, to Pakistan, last year, rendering the Kutch group to a population of females-only.

Sutirtha Dutta, a scientist with WII who is part of the team of species recovery programme says that the female bustard which died on February 25 had laid two eggs around three months ago. While one of the eggs was damaged, the other was found to be infertile, suggesting lack of a male bustard in the present population in Kutch.

The decline in bird numbers has coincided by and large with development of renewable energy infrastructure like wind turbines and solar power plants in Kutch. There are more than 5,600 operational windmills in the state and a big number of them are located in Kutch. A solar park is also located in Abdasa taluka. Power projects of 5,000 megawatt generation capacity are either operational or coming up in Kutch, Ruby Ojha, environmental and social development specialist with the International Finance Corporation, had said on the sidelines of COP13 in Gandhinagar.

Most of these projects are sited in areas surrounding the present core bustard habitat in Kutch. Jhala and other experts said that these power lines pose grave threat to bustards, as being among the world’s heaviest birds with flight, negotiating power lines can be difficult for them. Many cite the death of a female bustard after colliding with a power line in Kutch in 2017 as evidence.

“Currently, the most important threat to the species is fatal collision with power lines that has resulted in at least 12 recorded bird deaths in the last 15 years, and five recorded deaths in Rajasthan during the last 1-2 years,” recorded the Indian proposal at the COP13.

Just as the COP13 was going on, the Supreme Court ordered the Rajasthan government on February 18 to take underground the overhead power lines crossing the Desert National Park in Jaisalmer, a prime bustard habitat, so that threats to the bird can be mitigated. The SC order had come on a plea by M K Ranjitsinh, a veteran wildlife expert, and other conservationists. Top forest officers of Gujarat say that they would recommend energy firms to take cables underground or install bird diverters wherever required. “Our bustard has come on the CMS list now. We will vociferously take up with the Government of India and WII to take certain steps to save our bustards in Gujarat,” said Dinesh Kumar Sharma, principal chief conservator of forests and the head of forest force (PCCF&HoF) of Gujarat.

Other forest officers said the society would have to play an active role in the conservation of the bird as they have done with Asiatic lions and tigers. “The society has to take ownership of these birds. It has already made some investment and we are hopeful that it will yield positive results. The COP13 has rightly underlined the gravity of the situation,” says a forest officer.

M K Ranjitsinh, while commenting as a member of audience at one of the side events at COP13, suggested that the overhead power lines in Kutch canbbe taken underground. “I urge the Rajasthan government not to send any male bustard to Gujarat until the state takes its power lines underground in Kutch,” he had said.Incidentally, CMS had conferred Champion of Migratory Species award on India on the eve of formal inauguration of COP13 for committing towards Small Grant Programme 2020-2023 and for supporting the Energy Task Force of CMS in promoting wildlife-friendly energy over the same period. Nonetheless, India had clarified at the COP13 that environment impact assessment studies were not required for power transmission line projects in the country.

But the decline in bustard population has been across the range of the bird. Historically, the species was distributed throughout the western India but its range has now shrunk by 90 per cent. Of the nine GIB sanctuaries in the country, three have no birds today. The bird has gone extinct in Madhya Pradesh. The population of the bird was roughly 1,260 in 1969 but dwindled to 745 by 1978. It further slid to 600 by 2000 and 250 by 2011. This represents 90 per cent decline in 50 years, the Indian proposal highlighted. Jhala said the species can recover provided its habitat is restored. “Even if you succeed in breeding the birds, where will you put them? Unless the government creates safe haven for these birds, there is no future for them. After putting it on CMS as a mascot, it has to translate into action of creating space for these bustards,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.