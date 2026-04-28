‘Great Indian Bustard chick feared eaten by predator’: Gujarat Forest Department

A chick of the Great Indian Bustard (GIB), a critically endangered species, born in Gujarat’s Kutch on March 26 under a trans-state conservation effort, is feared dead after going missing a few days ago, The Indian Express has learnt.
“The chick that was born on March 26 had started taking flight on April 18. It was being monitored intermittently, as it was also necessary to ensure the bird was not disturbed. For the last 4-5 days, the bird has not been located,” a top source in the forest department said.
“We are trying to locate it, but we also suspect it could have been eaten by a predator…maybe by a jackal or fox. Which is a misgiving in that regard. Precautions were being taken to ensure that those predators do not come close by by driving them away, but humanly it is a bit difficult to cover the vast terrain,” the source added while implying that it is difficult to take any punitive action for any lapse in the episode.
The chick had been placed under heavy surveillance by forest guards.
Sources also said this is a major setback for the conservation of GIB in Gujarat, even as the next egg-laying is likely to occur mostly after the monsoon, after which the jumpstart method could again be used to get a new chick by replacing the infertile egg with a fertile one for incubation.
For the first time in a decade, Gujarat saw the birth of a GIB chick after a ‘trans-state conservation effort’ that involved an arduous 770-km road journey across a halt-free corridor to transport a 15-day-old fertile egg from Sam in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district to Naliya in Gujarat’s Kutch district.
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This was the country’s first birth of the critically endangered bird under the ‘jumpstart’ method, where a female GIB in Kutch, which had laid an infertile egg, incubated a fertile egg chosen from a captive breeding centre in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.
Gujarat has only three surviving GIBs in the wild, all of them female. Hence, their eggs are all infertile.
There are only an estimated 150 GIBs in the wild, mostly in Rajasthan. The large bird, a key indicator species of the grassland habitat, has faced population declines over the years due to hunting, habitat loss, and, in recent years, collisions with energy transmission lines that crisscross its habitat in Rajasthan and Gujarat.
Parimal A Dabhi works with The Indian Express as Chief of Bureau, focusing on the state of Gujarat. Leveraging his seniority and access, Dabhi is recognized for his reporting on the complex interplay of law, politics, social justice, and governance within the region.
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Caste and Discrimination: He has reported extensively on social boycotts and instances of violence against Dalits (such as the attack on a Dalit wedding party in Patan), the community's demands (like refusing to pick carcasses), and the political responses from leaders like Jignesh Mevani.
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