‘Great Indian Bustard chick feared eaten by predator’: Gujarat Forest Department

For the first time in a decade, Gujarat saw the birth of a GIB chick after a 'trans-state conservation effort'. (File/ Representational Image)

A chick of the Great Indian Bustard (GIB), a critically endangered species, born in Gujarat’s Kutch on March 26 under a trans-state conservation effort, is feared dead after going missing a few days ago, The Indian Express has learnt.

The development is a setback for Great Indian Bustard conservation in Gujarat, which had recorded the birth of a chick for the first time in a decade.

“The chick that was born on March 26 had started taking flight on April 18. It was being monitored intermittently, as it was also necessary to ensure the bird was not disturbed. For the last 4-5 days, the bird has not been located,” a top source in the forest department said.