Gujarat: 10 gray wolf pups born at Sakkarbaug; second generation breeding begins

Two Indian gray wolves delivered a total of 10 pups at the Sakkarbaug Zoological Park (SZP) in Junagadh on Sunday, taking the number of these carnivores to 60 there and marking the beginning of breeding by the second generation of wolves in the zoo.

“The two wolves that delivered 10 pups are mother and daughter themselves… While the mother delivered six pups, her daughter delivered four,” Dushyant Vasavada, chief conservator of forests (CCF) of Junagadh wildlife circle, told The Indian Express.

Sakkarbaug zoo is a coordinating zoo for conservation breeding of Indian gray wolves programme launched by the Central Zoo Authority in 2016-17. The number of pups delivered by captive wolves in the zoo has gone up to 21 this year, the highest for any season since the conservation breeding programme began. The second highest number of births, 14, were recorded in 2019-20, official data shows.

“More importantly, the litter by the daughter marks the beginning of breeding by the second generation of wolves born in the zoo as part of the conservation breeding programme,” Vasavada said, adding, “We are planning soft release of some of the wolves born in the zoo as part of the conservation breeding programme.”

Zoo director Abhishek Kumar said that there are 10 wolves that form the founder population of the conservation breeding programme. Those 10 wolves have so far delivered 46 pups which form the second generation of wolves in the conservation breeding programme.

Pups delivered by F1 female. Pups delivered by F1 female.

“Of the 46 wolves of the filal-1 generation, one female has delivered four pups, thus starting the F2 generation,” said Kumar.

The zoo director said that some of the F1 generation were ready to be released into the wild. “We are working out details on whether to release only the F1 generation members or to release them with a few members from the Founder population to guide them,” he said.

The CCF added that location of the proposed release was being finalised and said that the soft release of the wolves will take place soon.

Gray wolves play an important role in grassland ecosystems and keep the population of herbivores in check.