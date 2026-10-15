Why police think Gujarat mom killed her daughter

Police in Rajkot have booked a woman for allegedly throwing her two-year-old daughter off the ledge of a stairwell from the fifth floor of the building in which she lives with her parents.

What was initially believed to be a tragic accident was suspected to be murder after investigators applied common sense to the circumstances of the death of the child – including her height and the manner in which she fell.

The woman has confessed to the crime, police have said. According to police, she has claimed that she was in a “confused mental state”.

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Police came into the picture on October 12 after officers from the ‘B Division’ reached a private hospital to find the child, Snehal alias Tingu Sakariya, dead from grievous head injuries seemingly caused by a fall. A case of Accidental Death (AD) was registered.