Why police think Gujarat mom killed her daughter

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मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

Rajkot woman arrested for allegedly throwing 2-year-old daughter off the fifth floor. She is separated from her husband; police say she has claimed she was ‘confused’ at the time

Written by: Brendan Dabhi
3 min readUpdated: Oct 15, 2026 07:46 PM IST
Gujarat police are examining gravity, velocity and other evidence in a case involving a mother suspected of killing her daughter.Gujarat police are examining gravity, velocity and other evidence in a case involving a mother suspected of killing her daughter. (Express Photo)
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Police in Rajkot have booked a woman for allegedly throwing her two-year-old daughter off the ledge of a stairwell from the fifth floor of the building in which she lives with her parents.

What was initially believed to be a tragic accident was suspected to be murder after investigators applied common sense to the circumstances of the death of the child – including her height and the manner in which she fell.

The woman has confessed to the crime, police have said. According to police, she has claimed that she was in a “confused mental state”.

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Police came into the picture on October 12 after officers from the ‘B Division’ reached a private hospital to find the child, Snehal alias Tingu Sakariya, dead from grievous head injuries seemingly caused by a fall. A case of Accidental Death (AD) was registered.

However, three days later, on Thursday (October 15), they had registered an FIR against the child’s mother, identified as Poonam, daughter of one Jagdish Parsoda. The woman was accused of murder, based on a complaint filed by Sanjay Sakariya, the father of the deceased child.

Police Inspector G R Chauhan told The Indian Express that an assessment of the circumstances surrounding the death of Snehal had led them to question the possibility of her falling off the stairwell ledge on her own.

“The initial report we received from the mother was that the two-year-old child had fallen off from the fifth floor ledge of the stairwell of an apartment complex at Uddham Singh Township on Kuvadwa road. However, many things did not add up,” Inspector Chauhan said.

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There were three main reasons for the police’s suspicion.

“First”, Chauhan said, “if the child had lost her balance at the top of the stairs, she would have tumbled down them, and not gone over the ledge.

“Second, the child was only three feet tall, and the stairwell railing is four and a half-foot high, so she couldn’t have reached up there.”

“And third, if she had fallen by accident, she would have dropped straight down; however, she fell at some distance from the building.” This third point, Chauhan said, led police to suspect that “force had been used to throw the child down”.

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The officer said that the parents of the child, Sanjay Sakariya and Poonam, had been separated for about eight months, and that the woman had been staying with her parents. Sanjay Sakariya was informed of the death of the child by police, Chauhan said.

But why would the woman do this to her daughter? Inspector Chauhan said they had asked her about the motive behind the alleged killing, and she had claimed that she was in a confused state of mind at the time of the incident. However, police were not inclined to buy her story, Chauhan said.

The officer said that after the woman is formally arrested, police will have her evaluated psychologically. Further investigations are underway, he said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Brendan Dabhi
Brendan Dabhi

Brendan Dabhi works with The Indian Express, focusing his comprehensive reporting primarily on Gujarat. He covers the region's most critical social, legal, and administrative sectors, notably specializing at the intersection of health, social justice, and disasters. Expertise Health and Public Policy: He has deep expertise in healthcare issues, including rare diseases, Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), the complex logistics of organ transplants, and public health challenges like drug-resistant TB and heat health surveillance. His on-ground reporting during the COVID-19 pandemic and Mucormycosis was critical in exposing healthcare challenges faced by marginalized communities in Gujarat. Social Justice and Legal Administration: He reports on the functioning of the legal and police system, including the impact of judicial philosophy, forensics and crucial administrative reforms (. He covers major surveillance and crackdown exercises by the Gujarat police and security on the international border. Disaster and Crisis Management: His work closely tracks how government and civic bodies respond to large-scale crises, providing essential coverage on the human and administrative fallout of disasters including cyclones, floods, conflict, major fires and reported extensively on the AI 171 crash in Ahmedabad. Civic Infrastructure and Governance: Provides timely reports on critical civic failures,  including large scale infrastructure projects by the railways and civic bodies, as well as  the enforcement of municipal regulations and their impact on residents and heritage. ... Read More

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