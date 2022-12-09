Grateful as AAP, a third party got place in Assembly: Gopal Italia

Aam Aadmi Party Gujarat state president Gopal Italia expressed his gratitude to the people of the state for electing five MLAs from the party and requested the victorious BJP to not indulge in “paper leaks, corruption, and autocracy”.

Italia, who lost from the Katargam seat in Surat district, told mediapersons in Surat on Thursday that the party is now preparing “struggle and fight”. “To work for the people, a lot of struggle is required and I will do it,” he said.

“I am very happy. Those who used to say that in the Legislative Assembly (of Gujarat) a third party won’t work, five MLAs of AAP will sit in their presence. So, I feel good, I am enjoying it,” he said.

Italia lost to BJP candidate Vinod Moradiya by 31.24% votes and finished second.

“From zero MLAs to five MLAs straight… So, I feel happy… Today is a historic and proud day (for us). AAP has got two gifts from the people of Gujarat… The people of Gujarat gave so many votes that it got the status of a national party and they, in a first go, elected five members as the MLAs and offered a place in the Legislative Assembly,” he said.

He said: “As many as 40 lakh people elected five MLAs and people understood them. However, there is a need to deliver the intent of the party to more people. I will keep working for five years, who got our point thanks to them, and will keep working to keep reaching out to more people.”