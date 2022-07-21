Granting bail to an influential person like Setalvad a matter of concern, court told

Opposing the bail application by activist Teesta Setalvad, the prosecution submitted before an Ahmedabad court that granting bail at this stage to a “headstrong, highly influential” person like Setalvad, who has “contacts with influential persons”, will be a “matter of concern”.

It was also submitted that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the latest FIR has recorded three witness statements before the magistrate in over three weeks. The affidavit was filed by the investigating officer on July 15.

Setalvad was arrested last month by the Ahmedabad Crime Branch along with former DGP RB Sreekumar and former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt for allegedly fabricating evidence to frame innocent persons in the 2002 riots cases. The Mumbai-based activist, currently in jail in Gujarat, has sought bail.

The prosecution heavily relied on the submissions made by the SC-constituted SIT, which probed the 2002 Gujarat riots, and state’s submissions before the Supreme Court in the plea of Zakia Jafri, wife of former Congress MP Ahsan Jafri who died during the riots, that was dismissed by the SC on June 24.

Most of the arguments focused on her past conduct and behaviour, with public prosecutor Mitesh Amin submitting that there is a “strong apprehension” that if Setalvad is released on bail, “witnesses who deposed against accused (Setalvad) will be threatened”. “I fully see that if discretion (of bail) is granted, this lady (Setavad) will certainly interfere in the progress of the investigation,” Amin added.

Amin also argued that Setalvad is a “politically aspirant lady” while Sreekumar and Bhatt are “disgruntled government officers”, who are “not happy with the government for reasons best known to them”, and the “larger conspiracy” that the three accused were working at, was to “politicise” and “aim to sensationalise the crime (2002 Gujarat riots), and that too for ulterior design”.

Amin also repeatedly submitted that “Madam Jafri” and “Lady Jafri”, referring to Zakia Jafri, was working on “the mandate and dictation of Teesta Setalvad”, “Zakia was “merely a tool used by Teesta Setalvad and other two accused” and that “Madam Jafri was in the hand of Teesta Setalvad”.

To illustrate his submission, Amin added that Zakia’s complaint of 2006 had around 50 English words which any advocate practising for five to 10 years will not understand. Amin will continue his arguments on Thursday.

It was also submitted that “Lady Jafri” was used for “projecting, maligning, destabilising government of that time, making wild allegations that government engineered riots”.

Meanwhile, former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt who completed his police remand on Wednesday was sent to judicial custody by a magisterial court in Ahmedabad after the SIT did not demand his further custody.