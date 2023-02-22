scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Granth yatra organised to celebrate mother language day

Elephants, camels and horse carts were part of the “granth yatra” from Thaltej Municipal Primary School 2 to Pandit Deendayal Hall in Bodakdev where the state-level event was organised.

A literature exhibition, which featured ancient, medieval, modern era poets, writers and literary figures, as well as ancient and popular texts, anthologies and books in different languages was also held. (Express Photo)
A “granth yatra” was jointly organised by the state education department and Ahmedabad Municipal School Board in Ahmedabad as part of International Mother Language Day celebrations on Tuesday.

Students, parents and teachers along with school board officials joined the yatra carrying special slogans on mother tongue, banners on poets of ancient, medieval and modern era along with music bands. Minister of State for Education Praful Pansheriya said that in the future, higher studies in education should also be in the mother tongue.

Adding to this, state Education Minister Kuber Dindor stated that mother tongue is the basis of identity, introduction to culture and progress.

“Everyone should break the spell of English and feel proud of the mother tongue. The education department is committed to increasing the importance of mother tongue and will continue the ‘My Language My Pride’ campaign launched today,” he added.

A literature exhibition, which featured ancient, medieval, modern era poets, writers and literary figures, as well as ancient and popular texts, anthologies and books in different languages was also held.

The speeches and thoughts of the students of Municipal School Board Ahmedabad on the importance of mother tongue were displayed through video.

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 00:14 IST
J&K admin decides to levy property tax in ULBs, Omar says ‘no taxation without representation’

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
