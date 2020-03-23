Grant leave to domestic helps till March 31, pay wages: Gujarat govt

The workers should be encouraged to stay indoors in their own homes and observe proper hygiene. (Representational/AP) The workers should be encouraged to stay indoors in their own homes and observe proper hygiene. (Representational/AP)

In order to promote social distancing and check the spread of coronavirus, the Labour and Employment department of Gujarat government Monday asked citizens to grant voluntary leaves to domestic helps and other domestic workers until March 31.

“Domestic helps, maids, cooks, and people engaged in housekeeping activities be granted voluntary leave until March 31. We also appeal that they be paid their wages in full for this period,” a circular by the Labour Department said. The workers should be encouraged to stay indoors in their own homes and observe proper hygiene.

The circular said that workers living in staff quarters may be asked to continue to work, but adequate care be taken to ensure that the workers do not step out and come in contact with other people.

“The situation is very serious with regards to COVID-2019. We are seeing an increase in the number of cases in the last couple of days. The only way we can prevent COVID-2019 from spreading and infecting more people is by social distancing,” said Vipul Mittra IAS, additional chief secretary, Labour and Employment department in an official statement.

“Such workers should be treated as being present at work, and paid wages in full without any deduction,” the circular added.

The Labour and Employment department had two days ago appealed businesses and industries not to lay off any workers or employees or cut their wages.

