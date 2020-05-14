Gram, mustard seeds worth Rs 136 cr procured since May 1: Guajrat govt

The official said that Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has requested Union Minister for Textiles Smriti Irani to allow the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) to buy cotton from farmers in Saurashtra and Central Gujarat. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) The official said that Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has requested Union Minister for Textiles Smriti Irani to allow the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) to buy cotton from farmers in Saurashtra and Central Gujarat. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

The Gujarat State Cooperative Marketing Federation Ltd (GUJCOMASOL) has bought gram and mustard seeds worth Rs 136 crore, since the procurement began on May 1, a state government official said on Thursday.

“About 24,370 metric tonne of gram worth Rs 119 crore and 3,757 metric tonne of mustard seeds worth Rs 17 crore have already been bought by GUJCOMASOL,” said Ashwani Kumar, Secretary to the Chief Minister.

He further said the Gujarat State Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd had begun procuring wheat and toor dal (pigeon pea) from April 24. “So fàr 13,722 metric tonne of wheat worth Rs 26.42 crore and 3,383 metric tonne of toor dal worth Rs 20 crore have been bought,” Kumar added.

The official said that Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has requested Union Minister for Textiles Smriti Irani to allow the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) to buy cotton from farmers in Saurashtra and Central Gujarat.

The official also said that over 40 lakh quintals of agriculture produce have been purchased by the Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs) that reopened after April 15.

