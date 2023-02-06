GPSSB gets new head, junior clerk exam to be held in April

The Gujarat government on Monday appointed senior IPS officer Hasmukh Patel as the chairperson of Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB). The General Administration Department appointed Patel as the GPSSB head, replacing IAS officer Sandeep Kumar.

In a Twitter post, the newly appointed chairperson said that he has taken charge of GPSSB and said that the exam for the recruitment of junior clerks that was postponed on January 29 following a paper leak will be held in April.

મેં પંચાયત પસંદગી મંડળ નો ચાર્જ સંભાળી લીધો છે. જુનિયર ક્લાર્કની રદ થયેલી પરીક્ષા એપ્રિલ માસમાં લેવામાં આવશે. — Hasmukh Patel (@Hasmukhpatelips) February 6, 2023

Patel, an IPS officer of additional director general of police rank, is also chairperson of Lok Rakshak Dal Recruitment Board and managing director of Gujarat Police Housing Corporation Limited.

The replacement of chairperson came in the wake of the recent paper leak related to the recruitment examination of GPSSB for around 1,000 vacancies of junior clerk. The examination was scheduled for January 29 and hours before the exam, the board postponed it after getting to know that the paper for the same was leaked.

Sandeep Kumar had announced that the re-examination will be held within the next 100 days. Over 9.5 lakh candidates had registered for the exam.