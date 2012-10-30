GPP seeks ban on opinion polls

GPP has approached the Election Commission seeking a ban on opinion poll survey,debate and forecasts in electronic as well as print media in the interest of free and fair Assembly polls in the state. In a memorandum submitted to ECI on October 26,party general secretary Gordhan Zadaphia has said such opinion polls based on limited seize of samples mislead the voters and ultimately damage winnability of rival political parties.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App