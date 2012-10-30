GPP seeks ban on opinion polls

Written by Express News Service | Ahmedabad | Published: October 30, 2012 4:16:01 am
GPP has approached the Election Commission seeking a ban on opinion poll survey,debate and forecasts in electronic as well as print media in the interest of free and fair Assembly polls in the state. In a memorandum submitted to ECI on October 26,party general secretary Gordhan Zadaphia has said such opinion polls based on limited seize of samples mislead the voters and ultimately damage winnability of rival political parties.
