GPP registered with EC,awaits election symbol

The Gujarat Parivartan Party (GPP),set up by former chief minister Keshubhai Patel,has been registered with the Election Commission of India.

The application seeking registration was submitted with the commission on August 28 and EC issued the registration number on October 16.

Addressing mediapersons on Friday,senior vice-president of the party Suresh Mehta and general secretary Gordhan Zadaphia said the party was likely to be issued an election symbol within a week.

Zadaphia said they were hoping to get a common election symbol for all the candidates as the party would be contesting all 182 seats.

Quoting EC rules,he said a party was allotted a common election symbol if it contested minimum 10 per cent of the total assembly or parliamentary seats in the state.

The leaders,however,refused to disclose which symbol they had demanded for their party. They said that it would not be wise to disclose the choice of symbol at this point.

