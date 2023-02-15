GPCC questions mismatch in number of kids orphaned due to Covid in Gujarat

The Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) Tuesday questioned alleged discrepancies in the number of children orphaned due to Covid as beneficiaries under the PM CARES for Children scheme.

Addressing a press conference, GPCC spokesperson Parthiv Kathwadia alleged that the number of such orphan children shared by the government in the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and Ministry of Women and Child Development varies.

“On March 10, 2023, in a reply to a Lok Sabha MP, the government stated that 4,345 children from the country were orphaned or lost one of the parents due to Covid, but the state figure is 3,962. There is a difference of just 383 children. Similarly, to a question raised in the Rajya Sabha, the state figure was cited as 3,855 children, which is different from the Lok Sabha response,” Kathwadia said.

The PM CARES for Children scheme was announced on May 29, 2021, to support children who lost both the parents or legal guardian or adoptive parents or surviving parent to Covid-19 pandemic during the period starting from March 11, 2020.

“In a press statement on March 2, 2022, the Women and Child Development Ministry stated yet another figure of 1,210 children. Which number is correct? The numbers vary by 1,000. Are these children going to be deprived of the benefits of the scheme? What caused more than 1,000 children to become orphans?” he questioned.

“As per the Lok Sabha response, in Gujarat 205 children are under the PM CARES scheme that was shown as 208 in the Rajya Sabha response on February 2,2022,” Kathwadia added.